BML 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
BOP 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.16%)
CNERGY 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.91%)
DCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
DGKC 237.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.01%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.48%)
FFL 20.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.81%)
HUBC 218.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.1%)
NBP 212.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.48%)
PAEL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.6%)
PIAHCLA 26.63 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
PIBTL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 197.89 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.62%)
PREMA 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.36%)
PTC 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SNGP 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-2.63%)
SSGC 41.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.76%)
TELE 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.74%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 35.28 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.46%)
TRG 73.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.33%)
BR100 17,364 Decreased By -91.6 (-0.52%)
BR30 56,338 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.1%)
KSE100 166,006 Decreased By -546.9 (-0.33%)
KSE30 50,632 Decreased By -271.4 (-0.53%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea says tested ‘cutting-edge’ new weapon system

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2025 10:03am

SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday it had tested a “cutting-edge” new weapon system using hypersonic missiles aimed at bolstering its defences against Pyongyang’s foes.

The launch was detected by Seoul’s military on Wednesday and was Pyongyang’s first of its kind in months.

It came a week before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are set to descend on South Korea for a major regional summit.

Top military official Pak Jong Chon declared the “new cutting-edge weapon system is a clear proof of steadily upgrading self-defensive technical capabilities of the DPRK”, state news agency KCNA said, using North Korea’s official acronym.

KCNA said the test was aimed at enhancing the “sustainability and effectiveness of strategic deterrence against potential enemies”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not reported to have attended the launch.

State media said the two “hypersonic projectiles” had been launched south of the capital Pyongyang and had hit a target in the country’s northeast.

Images shared by KCNA showed a missile flying through the air, before hitting a target and exploding in a hail of black dirt and smoke.

Hypersonic missiles travel at more than five times the speed of sound and can manoeuvre mid-flight, making them harder to track and intercept.

North Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un North Korea fired short range ballistic missiles North Korea China

Comments

200 characters

North Korea says tested ‘cutting-edge’ new weapon system

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down nearly 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

Germans urged to tap into manufacturing

Oil gains 3% as India reconsiders Russian oil amid fresh US sanctions

Indian refiners review Russian oil contracts after US sanctions, source says

Babar, Naseem return as Pakistan announce squads for T20I, ODI

Meta to cut 600 jobs in artificial intelligence: reports

Read more stories