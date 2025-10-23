BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Navy ship seizes drugs worth nearly USD1bn

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy’s Ship Yarmook, while operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), successfully executed a major counter-narcotics operation in the North Arabian Sea, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at approximately USD 972 million.

According to ISPR, “This remarkable achievement highlights the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional maritime security, global peace, and the collective fight against illicit trafficking at sea”.

Operating as part of the multinational CTF-150, which focuses on ensuring maritime stability and deterring terrorism and illegal activities across the high seas, the successful operation by PNS Yarmook reaffirms Pakistan’s active role as a responsible maritime partner contributing to peace and security in the wider Indian Ocean Region.

Upon execution of a successful anti-narcotic operation, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, commended the crew of PNS Yarmook for their professionalism and dedication. He emphasised that the Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard national maritime interests while contributing to the global commons through cooperation and coordinated maritime security efforts.

The Naval Chief underscored that PNS Yarmook’s operation under the Saudi-led task force will further enhance the interoperability between the two navies and strengthen defence collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In his tweet, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the achievement reflected “national pride, professional excellence, and Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and maritime security.”

US Central Command congratulates the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 of Combined Maritime Forces for successfully seizing more than $972 million worth of narcotics. Over 48 hours, Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows in the Arabian Sea.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Navy are working tirelessly to safeguard the country’s maritime borders, and the entire nation takes pride in the Navy’s personnel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

