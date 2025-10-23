Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced wheat at a support price of Rs3,500 per maund and disclosed his government’s plan to procure between 800,000 and 1.2 million tonnes of wheat during crop 2025-26.

The initiative, coupled with Rs55 billion relief package, includes substantial fertiliser subsidies (DAP and urea) to offset rising cultivation costs and support local farmers’ incomes.

Flanked by provincial ministers -Sharjeel Memon, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar and Makhdoom Mahboobzaman at CM House, Murad Shah highlighted that wheat procurement is vital for market stability and to protect growers from exploitative middlemen.

The package aims not only to ensure timely fertiliser delivery, but also to maintain transparent procurement and prompt payments to farmers, fostering continued interest in wheat cultivation and food security self-sufficiency.

Mr Shah noted the Sindh government’s strong support for setting a minimum support price, giving growers the confidence of fair returns. “A support price assures farmers their hard work is valued,” he added.

Addressing challenges from the federal government and IMF constraints, Murad Shah said initial reluctance was overcome thanks to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s efforts, which ultimately secured federal approval after IMF consultations. This achievement reflects the importance of coordinated negotiation, especially amid fiscal limitations.

The CM cited Sindh’s successful wheat procurement campaign for 2023-24, which stabilised the market and averted shortages, sparing the province from high flour prices and conserving foreign exchange. “The Sindh government recommended a minimum support price of Rs4,000, reflecting higher production costs, but accepted the lower federal rate of Rs3500 to expedite relief for farmers.

The allocation allows the Sindh government to procure up to 800,000 to 1.2 million tonnes this season, with district administrations mobilised for timely and transparent operations. The support package includes one bag of DAP and two bags of urea per acre to further promote cultivation.

Murad Shah credited Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership in securing the federal government’s commitment to Sindh’s policy proposals, including maintaining a fair minimum price and revising agricultural taxation, deferring the proposed triple tax and restoring the prior 15 per cent rate. The CM reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to farmers and food security, adding that stable minimum pricing has avoided costly imports and encouraged local production.

The CM acknowledged issues such as fertiliser shortages affecting yields, which are being addressed through direct provincial support. He said the agricultural income tax has been discussed with the federal government, achieving a temporary deferral of triple taxation for farmers. He underscored that many growers have struggled with costs, legitimising the relief measures.

Overall, the Sindh government prioritises balanced agricultural growth and economic stability. Murad assured close coordination between the Food and Agriculture Departments for effective distribution and wheat procurement, affirming the government’s focus on supporting agriculture, public order, and citizen welfare.

Law and order situation:

To a question, the Chief Minister also spoke about the law & order challenges in the province, saying the government was focused on maintaining peace in both urban and rural Sindh.

“There are two major challenges - dacoits in rural areas and street crimes in urban centres,” Murad Ali Shah said. “Some sectarian incidents have also occurred in cities, but we are addressing them firmly.”

The CM said that the Sindh government was strengthening police capacity through better training, technology, and coordination. “The police are being equipped and modernised to handle these threats more effectively,” he said.

Replying to a question on the federal government’s decision regarding Afghan nationals, the Chief Minister said, “There is now a national consensus that all Afghan refugees will return to their country.” He added that Sindh would comply fully with federal policy in this regard, ensuring the process remains peaceful and lawful.

Murad Ali Shah concluded his press conference by reaffirming that the PPP government remains committed to farmers, workers, and citizens alike, ensuring both economic stability and public safety.

“Our government’s focus is clear: strengthening agriculture, supporting our growers, ensuring law and order, and protecting every citizen’s right to live in peace and dignity,” he said.

In response to a question about the ban imposed by the Punjab government on the movement of certified seed, the Chief Minister said he has instructed the Sindh chief secretary to speak with his Punjab counterpart to resolve the matter.

Regarding the Dengue outbreak, Murad Ali Shah stated that the provincial health department has been mobilised to control the situation. Additionally, local bodies have been directed to intensify mosquito-repellent spraying in the city and other districts of the province.

