Oct 23, 2025
Print Print 2025-10-23

BISP to forge strong partnership with World Bank

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad has expressed his commitment to building a strong and meaningful partnership between BISP and the World Bank to strengthen Pakistan’s social protection system.

He said this while presiding over a wrap-up meeting with the World Bank Technical Mission for the Crisis Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) initiative, said an official statement on Wednesday.

The World Bank delegation, led by Amjad Zafar Khan, Senior Social Protection Specialist/Task Team Leader, presented the mission’s key findings and discussed ongoing initiatives along with agreed future steps. Secretary BISP appreciated the World Bank team for their continued support.

Separately, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid and the Secretary of the BISP jointly presided over a meeting at BISP headquarters on Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank BISP Amer Ali Ahmad Crisis Resilient Social Protection World Bank and Pakistan

