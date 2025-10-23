BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Poland Deputy PM/FM due today

Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, Radosaw Sikorski, will undertake a two-day official visit to Pakistan from 23 to 24 October.

This will be Minister Sikorski’s second official visit to Pakistan; his previous visit took place in 2011, the Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks with his Polish counterpart. The two sides are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations. The talks will be followed by a joint press stakeout.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sikorski’s visit marks a significant milestone in Pakistan–Poland relations, the FO statement stated. Pakistan remains committed to enhancing cooperation with Poland for the mutual benefit of both countries.

