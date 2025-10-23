BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Germany to pay local US military staff during shutdown

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:56am

BERLIN: Germany plans to pay some 11,000 local employees at US military bases in the country whose paycheques have been impacted by the government shutdown in Washington, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

“The federal government will initiate an unscheduled expenditure to ensure that October salaries are paid on time,” a ministry spokeswoman said.

The trade union Verdi on Tuesday said that local staff have continued being paid during past US government shutdowns, but expressed fears that the current Trump administration appeared likely to halt paycheques.

The union contended that doing so would be a clear violation of German law, and urged a solution to prevent any missed pay. The finance ministry spokeswoman told AFP on Wednesday that it currently remains unclear whether US payments might still come through despite the shutdown.

