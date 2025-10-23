BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Print Print 2025-10-23

Bangladesh court detains army officers for landmark trial

AFP Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:03am

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court remanded in custody on Wednesday 15 high-ranking army officers on charges of enforced disappearances and atrocities committed during the 2024 uprising that toppled the government.

It is first time that formal charges have been brought for enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, and the first time so many senior military officials have faced a civilian trial.

The men, including five generals, are accused of running a secret detention centre during the tenure of the now-ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

All have served in Bangladeshi military intelligence or the feared paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). Defence lawyer Sarwar Hossain said all rejected the charges.

The army has said it will assist the judicial process, but the situation has been tense since the court issued arrest warrants earlier this month.

“They declared their allegiance to the law of the land and their respect for the judicial process,” the court’s chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

“That was reflected in the cooperation they have extended.” UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk, in a statement on October 15, said that the court process was an important step towards accountability.

“It is a significant moment for victims and their families,” Turk said.

The officers were brought by a prison van to the court, guarded by a heavy deployment of police.

“These officers are confident of their innocence, and believe they will be released through due judicial process,” their lawyer Hossain said.

Bangladesh is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina — now a fugitive in exile in India — and her now-banned Awami League party.

