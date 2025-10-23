Catastrophic floods: UN awaiting post-disaster assessment report

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations worked closely and dedicatedly with partners to assist Pakistan during the recent catastrophic floods and is now awaiting the post-disaster assessment report.

“The impact is being compared to the devastating 2022 floods, which caused greater destruction.”

Carlos Geha, Head of UNOCHA in Pakistan, stated this on Wednesday while addressing media briefing along United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya on the occasion of United Nations Day. Heads of other UN agencies working in Pakistan were also present in the occasion.

Following the 2022 floods, Carlos stated, the UN had issued an USD800 million flash appeal, and Pakistan received USD600 million — around 80 percent of the total pledged amount. He acknowledged the generosity and wholeheartedness of the international community in supporting Pakistan during that crisis.

UN Resident Coordinator Mohammad Aysha announced this Saturday, the United Nations in Pakistan is inviting the public to join a family-oriented event that will celebrate “UN Day” and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations

at Alhamra Arts Council on Mall Road in Lahore on Saturday 25th afternoon.

UN Day in Lahore will feature free live performances by Pakistani artists, including Farhan Saeed, Urooj Fatima, Ali Ashraf ft. Dastaan, and Nazakat Ali Shad. A Career Booth will help people learn how

they can apply for a career at the UN, with UN Human Resources teams sharing tips and advice. At a ‘UN Market Place’, the public will meet the teams of 22 UN agencies operating in Pakistan, and learn about their activities. An exhibition will feature the common history between the UN and Pakistan. Fun activities for children, selfie corners, food stalls and giveaways will also be featured.

The doors of this family-oriented event will open at 3:00 pm; entry is free. Last year the UN celebrated UN Day in Islamabad; the annual event is expected to take place in a different city every year. He added the United Nations was founded in 1945 with the aim of promoting global peace, protecting human rights, and ensuring sustainable development. He added that the UN observes October 24 every year as United Nations Day, and this year, the United Nations in Pakistan is celebrating the day with great enthusiasm.

Dr. Lu Dapeng, WHO Representative in Pakistan, said that polio remains a global threat and a major challenge for the region. He reiterated WHO’s support for Pakistan in eradicating the disease. He said Pakistan mobilizes 4,000 polio volunteers every year and has achieved a 99.6 percent reduction in polio cases.

UNICEF Pakistan Representative Pernille Ironside stated that polio eradication is among the top priorities of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. She said most cases are concentrated in urban slums and southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As of October 23, 30 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan this year, while nine cases have been reported in Afghanistan.

Qaiser Khan Afridi, spokesperson for UNHCR, acknowledged Pakistan’s long-standing role in hosting Afghan refugees. However, he expressed concerns over the recent closures of refugee camps and forced repatriations. He urged the government to allow time for a voluntary, safe, and dignified return process. Afridi said the situation in Afghanistan remains highly challenging, and the UN is requesting exemptions for refugees in need of protection. He warned that many Afghan refugees currently in Pakistan face serious risks if returned to Afghanistan under current conditions.

