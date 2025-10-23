TDAP hosts seminar on textile industry

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully organised a seminar on “Technical Textiles & Application of Industry 4.0”, gathering industry leaders, academia, and innovators to discuss Pakistan’s potential in advancing towards high-value textile production and smart manufacturing.

Basit Rauf, Director General (Textile Division), TDAP, opened the session by highlighting that technical textiles represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the global textile industry. He emphasized the importance of embracing Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance competitiveness and productivity, noting that TDAP remains committed to supporting innovation-driven growth in Pakistan’s textile exports.

Prof Dr Dawood Husain, Department of Textile Engineering, NED University discussed “Potential of Technical Textiles and Pakistan’s Role in Global Market,” emphasizing academic-industry collaboration and product diversification.

Saqib Sohail, Head of Engagement, The Microfibre Consortium (UK) – spoke on “Automation and Traceability,” sharing insights on sustainability, data transparency, and digitization in textile supply chains.

Dr Jawairia Khan, Lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney and graduate of NTU, presented on “Smart Textiles for Personalized Healthcare,” demonstrating innovations in wearable and intelligent textile technologies.

Arbaz Adil, Manager Product Compliance, Utopia highlighting ESG frameworks, carbon management, and compliance with international standards.

Participants from the textile sector, academia, and associations expressed keen interest in a continued series of seminars focusing on specialized areas such as smart materials, sustainability, and automation.

The event concluded with TDAP announcing plans to organize follow-up workshops and training programs in collaboration with universities and international experts to strengthen capacity, innovation, and market readiness for Pakistan’s textile exporters.

