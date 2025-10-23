BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

TDAP hosts seminar on textile industry

Press Release Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:06am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully organised a seminar on “Technical Textiles & Application of Industry 4.0”, gathering industry leaders, academia, and innovators to discuss Pakistan’s potential in advancing towards high-value textile production and smart manufacturing.

Basit Rauf, Director General (Textile Division), TDAP, opened the session by highlighting that technical textiles represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the global textile industry. He emphasized the importance of embracing Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance competitiveness and productivity, noting that TDAP remains committed to supporting innovation-driven growth in Pakistan’s textile exports.

Prof Dr Dawood Husain, Department of Textile Engineering, NED University discussed “Potential of Technical Textiles and Pakistan’s Role in Global Market,” emphasizing academic-industry collaboration and product diversification.

Saqib Sohail, Head of Engagement, The Microfibre Consortium (UK) – spoke on “Automation and Traceability,” sharing insights on sustainability, data transparency, and digitization in textile supply chains.

Dr Jawairia Khan, Lecturer at the University of Technology Sydney and graduate of NTU, presented on “Smart Textiles for Personalized Healthcare,” demonstrating innovations in wearable and intelligent textile technologies.

Arbaz Adil, Manager Product Compliance, Utopia highlighting ESG frameworks, carbon management, and compliance with international standards.

Participants from the textile sector, academia, and associations expressed keen interest in a continued series of seminars focusing on specialized areas such as smart materials, sustainability, and automation.

The event concluded with TDAP announcing plans to organize follow-up workshops and training programs in collaboration with universities and international experts to strengthen capacity, innovation, and market readiness for Pakistan’s textile exporters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Textile industry textile sector TDAP TDAP seminar

Comments

200 characters

TDAP hosts seminar on textile industry

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories