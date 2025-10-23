Secretariat resolves 57,000 complaints of taxpayers: FTO

KARACHI: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has revealed that during his four-year tenure, the FTO Secretariat has resolved 57,000 complaints pertaining to taxpayers’ grievances, a remarkable achievement compared to the 37,000 cases collectively resolved by the previous five ombudsmen over the last 21 years.

“From small taxpayers to large corporate entities, we have ensured maximum relief and delivered swift justice to all complainants”, he added while addressing a farewell luncheon reception hosted in his honour by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday.

Dr. Asif Jah highlighted that through close collaboration with chambers of commerce across Pakistan, the FTO Secretariat successfully promoted public–private partnership by appointing honorary advisors from the business community. “I have transformed the FTO into a true public service and taxpayer facilitation institution,” he remarked.

FTO said it was always an honour to visit KCCI, adding that this was his fifth visit to the Chamber during his tenure. “The Karachi Chamber is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. The progress of our industries and national economy largely depends on the strength, contribution, and tax revenues generated by the Karachi business community,” he observed.

Recalling his appointment, Dr. Jah said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had chosen him for the position due to his extensive experience in taxation. “At that time, Pakistan had around 3.5 million taxpayers, but the FTO Office was receiving barely 3,000 complaints annually. I assured the President of Pakistan that I would devise an effective mechanism to reform and activate the institution within six months and we did it”, he said. He shared that his guiding principle has always been “Respect the Taxpayer”, explaining that taxpayers’ money sustains the state and supports welfare activities. “Our job was to protect their rights, raise their voice, and ensure justice,” he added.

Under the FTO Ordinance, each case must be decided within 60 days, but Dr. Jah noted that through dedication and efficiency, the office succeeded in reducing the average decision time to just 30 days, with some cases even resolved within a few hours.

Responding to concerns raised by Abu Bakar Shamsi regarding the blacklisting of companies by FBR and biometric verification issues, Dr. Jah said the FTO had issued landmark decisions to address these challenges. “The biometric difficulties faced by senior citizens and overseas Pakistanis have also been resolved”, he informed. He cited an example of proactive action taken by the FTO, where refunds worth Rs 55 million were released to individuals who had booked Suzuki vehicles when GST was 17 percent but received delivery after the rate was reduced to 12 percent. “We ensured they were refunded the excess amount”, he said.

Dr. Jah further noted that refunds have always been a major concern for the business community, and the FTO established a new mechanism directing FBR and IRIS to clear pending refund cases promptly. “As a result, Rs18 billion worth of refunds were issued in one year, while another Rs23 billion were cleared last year. Many long-pending rebate claims were also released through FTO intervention”, he added.

Dr. Jah emphasized that the purpose of the FTO is to ensure quick, free-of-cost justice for taxpayers. “We simplified complaint registration to the extent that even a WhatsApp message can initiate a case. We also upgraded the online complaint management system”, he explained.

He added that to ensure greater accessibility, the FTO expanded its outreach by establishing offices in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Sargodha, and Mianwali, while also visiting Nawabshah, Larkana, and Dadu to identify and resolve taxpayers’ issues in smaller cities.

Vice Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Jawed Bilwani, while highly appreciating the proactive approach adopted by the Federal Tax Ombudsman in minimizing the hardships faced by taxpayers, stated that the current FTO has truly ensured timely justice at taxpayers’ doorstep, which is evident from the opening of 13 new FTO offices across various cities of Pakistan. He said that the remarkable initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah deserve the highest commendation, as they have transformed the FTO into a dynamic and responsive institution.

“The entire business community salutes Dr. Asif Jah for his tireless efforts, not only as the Federal Tax Ombudsman but also as a compassionate and kind-hearted individual who has always stood by the people in their times of distress”, Bilwani remarked, while reaffirming KCCI’s continued support and cooperation for the FTO and his dedicated team in all their future endeavours.

President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while warmly welcoming the Federal Tax Ombudsman paid glowing tribute to Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah for his outstanding services in providing relief to taxpayers through landmark judgements and proactive interventions. He particularly lauded the FTO’s decisions, including the refund of Sales Tax to Suzuki vehicle buyers and actions taken against the issuance of unlawful notices to taxpayers, which brought tangible relief to the business community.

President KCCI also appreciated the improved accessibility and efficiency of the FTO’s office through enhanced online complaint systems, which have made it possible for taxpayers to save valuable time and obtain speedy redressal. He further acknowledged KCCI’s representation as an honorary advisor within the FTO setup, terming it a commendable step that strengthens coordination between the institution and the business community.

“Well done, Ombudsman Sahib, for providing maximum relief to taxpayers”, Rehan Hanif remarked, expressing satisfaction that all decisions of the FTO were duly implemented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He hoped that the fruitful collaboration between KCCI and the FTO would continue to grow in the years ahead.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman Businessmen Group Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI Muhammad Rehan Hanif, Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhany, Chairman Federal Taxation Subcommittee Abu Bakar Siddique Ahmed Shamsi, Former President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, members of KCCI’s Managing Committee, senior customs officials, and FTO advisors.

