BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

PITB organises training session on e-filing

Recorder Report Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:11am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organised a training session on the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for officers of the Directorate General of Labour Welfare, Punjab.

The session aimed to promote paperless governance, improve departmental efficiency, and advance the adoption of modern digital systems across government institutions, said PITB on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by Nadeem Akhtar, Director of Labour Welfare Lahore South. PITB Programme Officer Umair Ahmad Hassan conducted a detailed briefing on the features and benefits of e-FOAS, explaining its practical application in digital file management, workflow enhancement, and office automation.

Participants were guided through hands-on demonstrations and later engaged in an interactive segment to address queries regarding the system’s usage and implementation. It was also highlighted during the session that the primary objective of e-FOAS is to transform official workflows into a fully paperless environment, enhancing transparency, boosting departmental productivity, and reducing administrative costs.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that in line with the Punjab government’s vision for digital transformation, the PITB continues to strengthen e-governance and office automation in public sector institutions. “Modern systems like e-FOAS not only ensure significant savings in time and resources but also bring remarkable improvements in transparency and operational efficiency,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PITB E filing e FOAS PITB training session

Comments

200 characters

PITB organises training session on e-filing

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories