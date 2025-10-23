PITB organises training session on e-filing

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organised a training session on the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for officers of the Directorate General of Labour Welfare, Punjab.

The session aimed to promote paperless governance, improve departmental efficiency, and advance the adoption of modern digital systems across government institutions, said PITB on Wednesday.

The event was chaired by Nadeem Akhtar, Director of Labour Welfare Lahore South. PITB Programme Officer Umair Ahmad Hassan conducted a detailed briefing on the features and benefits of e-FOAS, explaining its practical application in digital file management, workflow enhancement, and office automation.

Participants were guided through hands-on demonstrations and later engaged in an interactive segment to address queries regarding the system’s usage and implementation. It was also highlighted during the session that the primary objective of e-FOAS is to transform official workflows into a fully paperless environment, enhancing transparency, boosting departmental productivity, and reducing administrative costs.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that in line with the Punjab government’s vision for digital transformation, the PITB continues to strengthen e-governance and office automation in public sector institutions. “Modern systems like e-FOAS not only ensure significant savings in time and resources but also bring remarkable improvements in transparency and operational efficiency,” he added.

