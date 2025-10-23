German Emirati Joint Council team visits SAI

KARACHI: A business delegation from German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, German Chambers (AHK), led by Florian Walther, Country Representative for Pakistan, visited SITE Association of Industry for B2B meeting with industry representatives, to explore avenues for business development between the two countries.

The delegation included representatives of different sectors including Retail & Supply Chain (Textile), Industrial Automation and Electrical Engineering, testing, inspection & certification, industrial engineering & clean energy solutions, specialty chemicals, strategy & management consultancy, electronics and communications technology, security technology and smart cards and diversified trading & investment.

President SAI Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the honourable guests and presented a brief introduction of SITE area and SITE Association of Industry.

He said that the Association takes organized action on industry issues. SVP Khalid Riaz and VP Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi also spoke on the occasion and expressed the hope that the visit of the delegation will be helpful in business promotion.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh lauded the visit of the delegation and expressed the confidence that B2B meetings will provide opportunity to the businesses to develop business relations.

Chairman of International Relations and Diplomatic Affairs Juanid-ur-Rehman on this occasion, said that this is a high profile multisector delegation focusing on industrial cooperation, investment opportunity and joint ventures and partnership potential.

Members of the association showed keen interest in B2B meetings with German Businessmen and participated in the meeting in large numbers.

On this occasion, a brief video presentation was given for the information of delegation members.

The delegation members were also presented Shields of the Association as a gesture of goodwill.

Former chairman Tariq Yousuf, former presidents Abdul Rasheed & Muhammad Kamran Arbi, former SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, former VP Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Members of the Executive Committee and CEOs of many reputed industries were present in the meeting.

