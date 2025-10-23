‘Only 47pc Pakistanis have access to safe drinking water’

ISLAMABAD: A seminar organised by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled “The Thirst for Safety: Water Quality and Public Health in Pakistan” was informed on Wednesday that only 47 percent of Pakistanis have access to safe drinking water.

Dr Hifza Rasheed, Director General (Water Quality) at the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), presented detailed data and analysis on the state of Pakistan’s water resources.

Hifza also highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, noting that it ranks fifth among the world’s most water-insecure countries and faces a projected 3–6 °C temperature rise by the end of the century.

She said that the recent floods of 2025 caused an estimated USD14.9 billion in damages and USD15.2 billion in economic losses, exacerbating water contamination and disease outbreaks. PCRWR responded with mobile and solar-powered water-treatment units in flood-hit areas, contributing to cholera prevention and relief operations. She stressed that for every USD1 invested in water and sanitation, the return is USD4.3 through reduced healthcare costs and improved productivity, while Pakistan currently loses Rs93 billion annually due to unsafe water and inefficiencies in the water sector.

She revealed a comprehensive national overview of Pakistan’s per-capita freshwater availability has plummeted from 5,260 m³ in 1951 to below 1,000 m³ in 2024, officially placing the country in the “water-scarce” category. Agriculture consumes about 93 percent of available freshwater, yet irrigation efficiency remains only around 40 percent due to seepage and outdated systems.

She added that over 1.3 million tube-wells are operating in Punjab alone, with groundwater extraction now averaging 50 million acre-feet annually, causing severe depletion—depths have reached 600 to 1,200 feet in parts of Balochistan and Islamabad. PCRWR monitoring shows that only 47 percent of Pakistan’s population currently has access to safe drinking water, a modest rise from 39 percent in 2022, but still far from the SDG 6.1 goal of universal access by 2030.

She warned that unsafe water causes to an estimated 53,000 child deaths every year and contributes to Pakistan’s high rates of stunting—nearly 44 percent of children nationwide. Industrial waste, pesticides, and untreated sewage are polluting surface and groundwater, with arsenic levels dangerously high across southern Punjab and Sindh. Water quality in the Eastern Rivers (Ravi and Sutlej) has sharply deteriorated due to trans-boundary pollution and unchecked industrial discharges. Only 38 percent of domestic wastewater in Pakistan is effectively treated, and the country ranks among the top 10 nations globally with the largest population lacking access to safe water. Despite incremental progress, Pakistan must accelerate efforts sevenfold to achieve the SDG targets for safe and affordable drinking water by 2030.

Dr Hifza attributed the slow pace to coordination challenges, fragmented policies, weak enforcement, and a lack of financial sustainability in water-supply models. However, she cited promising pilot projects such as community-managed filtration plants in Karachi and metered water-supply schemes in Sargodha, which recover up to 87 percent of operational costs and demonstrate scalable, sustainable solutions.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Shujaat Farooq, Dean (Research) at PIDE, reflected on Pakistan’s paradox of abundance and scarcity, emphasizing that the country is blessed with glaciers, rivers, and rainfall, yet continues to face acute water shortages due to over-extraction, lack of pricing mechanisms, and insufficient groundwater recharge. He noted that despite the availability of natural resources, population pressures and unsustainable consumption have intensified water insecurity.

Shujaat pointed out that floods, often seen as disasters, can also serve as natural recharge systems that replenish groundwater reserves when properly managed. He called for adopting nature-based and climate-resilient solutions to sustain Pakistan’s water resources, including efficient infrastructure, public awareness, and evidence-based policymaking. He concluded by stressing the need to recognize water as an economic good, to value and price it appropriately, and to ensure that research and innovation guide future water governance in Pakistan.

Shujaat Farooq opened the session by noting that access to safe and clean water is both a basic human right and a cornerstone of national productivity. Despite Pakistan’s extensive natural endowments, he said, the country faces significant challenges, including contamination, over-extraction, and institutional weaknesses that make water insecurity one of the nation’s gravest public-health challenges. Citing UNICEF data, he emphasized that nearly 70 percent of households use contaminated water and 30 to 40 percent of diseases—such as diarrhoea, hepatitis, and typhoid—stem directly from unsafe water consumption. “The challenge,” he stated, “is not just scarcity—it is coordination and management challenges that affect both human and economic development.”

The event brought together experts, researchers, and students to deliberate on Pakistan’s growing water-quality crisis and its alarming implications for public health and sustainable development.

