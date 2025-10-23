Dar, Saudi Arabia FM discuss ME situation on phone

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke on the phone late last night with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and discussed bilateral, regional, and the Middle East situation.

Building on their previous discussions, the two leaders reviewed recent regional developments, including Gaza and Palestine, the Foreign Office says in a statement on Wednesday.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on matters of mutual interest.

