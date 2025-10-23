BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Print 2025-10-23

CM condoles youth’s death by kite string

Recorder Report Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over tragic death of a young motorcyclist due to slitting by a kite string in Lahore.

She extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family of 21-year-old Nauman, who lost his life in this tragic incident. She while strongly condemning illegal act of kite flying, expressed her severe indignation, and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action against those responsible. She also directed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to submit a detailed report without delay.

The chief minister reaffirmed her government’s strong commitment to strictly enforce ban on illegal kite flying so as to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

