BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

CCP redefining its role to proactive market architect

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is quietly redefining its role from a cartel-busting watchdog to a proactive market architect, marking a strategic shift in how competition is regulated and shaped in Pakistan’s economy.

Sources said that long seen as an enforcement body focused on fines and inquiries, the CCP is now expanding its reach. It has strengthened its merger review system, activated its Market Intelligence Unit to detect collusion before it happens, and established a Centre of Excellence to study market dynamics. The new direction signals a move from punishing violations to shaping markets and promoting fair competition.

The Commission is increasingly intervening in structural market issues- dealership and distribution models, supply chain barriers, and digital platforms to address distortions that restrict entry and innovation. Recent advisories, such as those highlighting exclusionary distribution practices in agricultural machinery schemes, reflect a shift toward pre-emptive regulation.

Globally, competition authorities are adapting to challenges from digital platforms and data-driven dominance, and the CCP appears to be following suit. Its growing focus on e-commerce and online consumer protection underscores a recognition that market power today often lies in algorithms, not just price-fixing.

At the policy level, competition enforcement is now linked to broader economic reform. The CCP’s clearance of mergers worth millions in FDI and enforcement actions totaling over a billion rupees in fines demonstrate how it is balancing regulation with facilitation. The aim, officials said, is to make markets more transparent, competitive, and growth-oriented.

Analysts view the shift as timely but demanding. The CCP’s dual role as both regulator and market facilitator will require greater analytical capacity and coordination with other regulators in telecom, energy, and finance. “If the CCP maintains independence and focus, it can move Pakistan from an economy of monopolies to one of competition,” said an Islamabad-based economist.

While the Commission continues to penalise collusion and deceptive marketing, its focus is clearly evolving. The new CCP is less about chasing violators and more about designing fairer markets, moving from reaction to prevention, and from watchdog to architect, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy CCP proactive market architect merger companies

Comments

200 characters

CCP redefining its role to proactive market architect

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories