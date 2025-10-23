Azma’s rejoinder to PPP leader remarks

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has strongly reacted to the recent statement by PPP leader Hassan Murtaza, saying that the Pakistan People’s Party itself must decide whether it will remain silent on Hassan Murtaza’s remarks or compel us to respond.

She questioned whether Hassan Murtaza is conspiring against his own leadership, adding that if anyone owes an apology, it should be to Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto — who could not even keep such defeated elements under control.

Azma Bokhari said that on one hand, the PPP keeps chanting slogans of democracy, while on the other; it never misses a chance to malign our leadership. She urged the PPP leadership to take immediate notice of Hassan Murtaza’s statement, stressing that a few leaders who lost from Punjab are unable to tolerate their own party’s success and stability in government.

