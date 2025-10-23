ASF foils major money laundering bid at Jinnah Airport

KARACHI: The Airport Security Force (ASF) has successfully thwarted a major money laundering attempt at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, recovering foreign currency worth over Rs 8.3 million from a passenger.

According to details, ASF personnel intercepted a passenger during routine profiling procedures at the airport. Acting on suspicion, ASF officers immediately conducted a thorough screening of the passenger's hand-carry luggage.

During the search, personnel recovered substantial amounts of currency from multiple countries concealed in the hand-carry bags. The seized currency included Pakistani rupees, US dollars, Saudi riyals, and Malaysian ringgits, with a combined value exceeding PKR 8.3 million.

Following initial investigation, the suspect was handed over to Pakistan Customs along with the recovered currency for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity or intended destination of the detained passenger as investigations continue.

