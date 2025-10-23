Air Chief, Romanian Air Force Staff discuss defence ties

RAWALPINDI: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during official visit to Romania called on Lieutenant General Leonard-Gabriel Baraboi, Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two Air Forces.

Upon his arrival at Romanian Air Force Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Romanian Air Force presented Guard of Honour to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Later the Air Chief held detailed discussions with Lieutenant General Baraboi centred on advancing operational cooperation, including joint air exercises, exchange programmes and training of air and ground crew.

The dignitaries also exchanged views on regional security dynamics and reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation in maintaining both global and regional stability.

Lieutenant General Baraboi praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force manifested in its recent success against Indian aggression. He also acknowledged PAF's progress achieved through indeginisation initiatives under the visionary leadership of the Air Chief. Both dignitaries agreed to create robust institutional mechanisms for sustained cooperation in addressing shared aerial defence challenges. During the meeting, the two Air Chiefs also discussed expanding Air Force-to-Air Force collaboration and delved into prospects of forging defence-industrial partnerships in advanced aerospace technologies.

This visit of Chief of the Air Staff to Romania marks a significant milestone in Pakistan and Romania’s military relations highlighting both nations’ enduring commitment to peace, development and military collaboration in a rapidly evolving security environment.

