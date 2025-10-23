Advance salary option: ABHI partners with UAE-based Group

KARACHI: ABHI, the neo bank of the future, partnered with Al Fardan Exchange, the UAE’s most trusted financial services provider, to launch Salary Advance service for expatriate customers under Wages Protection System (WPS).

This strategic step marks a significant step forward in advancing financial inclusion across the UAE by providing under-banked and un-banked individuals with flexible access to their earned income. It enables customers, mostly expatriates, to access up to 50 percent of their wages before payday, helping them send money home for urgent financial needs.

Accessible through the AlfaPay app by Al Fardan Exchange and the company’s nationwide network of over 90 branches, the Salary Advance service provides customers with a seamless and user-friendly experience, whether digital or in-person. By combining Al Fardan Exchange’s extensive network and deep market presence with ABHI’s cutting-edge technology, the initiative addresses a critical financial need for expat communities in the UAE, strengthening financial inclusion and stability.

On this development, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, said that the launch of Salary Advance is a milestone in the company’s mission to champion financial inclusion and deliver solutions that truly make a positive impact on people’s lives. By giving customers, the ability to access their wages early, we are empowering them with financial flexibility and the means to support their families anytime,” he added.

Omar Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO of Abhi Middle East Limited, said that this collaboration signals a new era of inclusive, technology-driven financial services that will uplift communities and set a benchmark for the region. This partnership with Al Fardan Exchange is not just a partnership but a transformation in how workers experience financial autonomy, he added.

“By becoming the first exchange in the UAE to go live with ABHI’s Earned Wage Access, together we are redefining the way income and remittances work for millions of expatriates,” he said.

The launch also comes at a time when the UAE’s macroeconomic outlook continues to provide fertile ground for innovation. With the International Monetary Fund projecting 4 percent real GDP growth and inflation expected to stay around 2.1 percent in 2025, the stability of the financial system supports the rollout of scalable, short-term lending products that bridge income gaps for everyday earners.

