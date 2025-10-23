Move to resolve elections issue: NA panel directs PSB and PHF to hold talks

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to sit together and resolve the issue of elections.

The committee presided over by Sheikh Aftab Ahmed due to resignation of Sana Ullah Khan Mastikehl from PTI took this decision after hot arguments between Director General PSB, Yasir Pirzada and Rana Mujahid of Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Rana Mujahid cited reference of recent elections of Ch. Salik Hussain, Federal Minister Overseas Pakistanis as President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) whereas his brother was elected as President Punjab.

He was of the view that PSB should treat all Association at par without discrimination. He agreed to sit with Director PSB to formulate mechanism for election in PHF in a transparent manner under impartial election panel and in presence of a representative of international hockey federation.

On the issue of corruption in PHF, Izhar ul Hussain, MNA said that since this matter has been referred to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), adding corruption is everywhere from President House to lower level.

Dr Mahreen Bhutto did not allow Director General PSB to speak without his turn on a couple of occasions who also wanted to share something on a lighter note.

“This is standing committee is discussing serious matter There is no need of sharing things on a lighter note,” she added.

The committee was informed that Additional Attorney General informed the Sub-Committee that in the light of the documents provided, the appointment, PHF is valid and carries no legal flaw or irregularity. His nomination emanates from the authority of Prime Minister, as Patron-in-Chief, has institutional endorsement of the Ministry of IPC and PSB has been ratified by the PHF Congress, and has further upheld indirectly through judicial proceedings,

The convener presented the report of the Sub-Committee. As per the decision of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) agreed to conduct the scrutiny of clubs and elections of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), and informed the Committee that announcement regarding the election of the Chairman will be made at the meeting on November 7, 2025.

The Sub-Committee has recommended that 1 per cent of CDA’s development fund be allocated for the sports activities in Islamabad.

It has also directed PHF to conduct its elections with two months i.e. November 2025. It directed the PSB to scrutinize the clubs in collaboration with the local administration and other relevant stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Anjum Aqeel Khan, Waseem Qadir, Haji Rasool Bax Chandio, Syeda Shehla Raza, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Syed Samiullah MNA’s and Senior Officers from the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) were present in the meeting.

