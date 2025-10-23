BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

Six killed as car attacked in North Waziristan

Recorder Report Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:05am

PESHAWAR: Six people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle at Mir Ali tehsil in the tribal district North Waziristan on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed Khan confirmed the incident, stating that all six occupants of the vehicle were burned to death. The bodies were completely charred and could not be identified immediately. Samples have been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain their identities.

DPO Waqar Ahmed added that the vehicle was traveling from Mir Ali to Bannu when the gunmen targeted it. Initial investigations suggest that a bullet may have struck the vehicle’s fuel tank, causing it to ignite. However, authorities are also investigating whether the vehicle was deliberately set on fire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

North Waziristan gunmen KP police firing incident

Comments

200 characters

Six killed as car attacked in North Waziristan

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories