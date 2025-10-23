Bulletproof cars returned by KP govt will be sent to B’stan: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday said the bulletproof vehicles returned by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to the Center will now be dispatched to Balochistan.

The decision came in response to a public request by Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sarfraz Bugti, who took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging the federal government to send the vehicles to his province. CM Bugti highlighted that, like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan also faces serious threats from terrorism and could make effective use of the equipment.

“If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government does not require the bulletproof vehicles, they should be handed over to Balochistan to help strengthen our fight against terrorism,” Bugti stated in his post, tagging Interior Minister Naqvi.

