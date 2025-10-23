BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
72 katcha area bandits surrender

NNI Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

SHIKARPUR: Seventy-two bandits of katcha area lay down arms in a ceremony here on Wednesday, chaired by Sindh’s Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

Home Minister Zia Lanjar speaking on the occasion said that the people want peace in the area and everyone in the region want law and order here.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari has given the policy for maintenance of law and order in katcha area.

I.G. Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said in the ceremony that kidnapping for ransom crimes were rampant in the area, now the region has been cleared. “The katcha area of Ghotki is yet to be cleared, honey trap incidents that were started in year 2012, are still continuing in the area,” IG Memon said.

DIG Nasir Aftab, speaking on the occasion said that the government of Sindh has initiated a surrender policy for dacoits under which 282 outlaws have opted to lay down arms. “In the first phase of the policy 72 dacoits have surrendered arms today,” DIG Larkano said. “It is a good step, which will allow dacoits to join the national mainstream, and it will also help their families to avoid difficulties”, he said.

katcha area Ziaul Hassan Lanjar

