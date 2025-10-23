BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-23

Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047: Nasir Shah briefed about current progress

Press Release Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: The second meeting of the Project Steering Committee for the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 was held at the Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, along with Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah.

During the meeting, the minister for local government was given a detailed briefing on the current progress of the project and the implementation of the decisions taken in the first Project Steering Committee meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah stated that with the cooperation of all concerned authorities, the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 will bring revolutionary changes to the urban, environmental, and economic structure of Karachi. He emphasised that the planning process should be finalised in consultation with all stakeholders, land-owning agencies, and utility service providers.

The plan should include short-term, medium-term, and long-term actionable strategies.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah, while addressing the meeting, said that multiple agencies are working in Karachi, and no single entity can operate in isolation. The final report must be prepared with complete accuracy and with inputs from KDA, MDA, LDA, Cantonment Boards, and DHA. He stressed the need for an immediate action plan to address traffic congestion, which cannot wait until the final report expected in June 2027. He added that the Karachi Water Corporation is already laying new pipelines to ensure additional water supply, which must be integrated into the planning framework.

The Chief Secretary expressed concern that whenever a new road is built, utility agencies begin excavation work without proper coordination or planning, which must be addressed under the new regional plan.

An international consultant also briefed the Minister for Local Government on key areas including urban planning, infrastructure development, transport, environment, water management, and housing, providing an overview of the current progress and the roadmap ahead.

Additional Chief Secretary for Local Government Dr Waseem Shamshad highlighted that the Greater Karachi Plan is a vital initiative, and close coordination with federal institutions will ensure comprehensive planning and the development of a model city. He added that this plan has been designed keeping in view the megacity’s long-term developmental goals, aiming to transform Karachi into a modern, sustainable, and livable megacity.

The Minister for Local Government directed all relevant departments to prioritise work on the project. He reaffirmed that the Sindh Government is fully committed to providing the citizens of Karachi with improved municipal facilities, modern urban planning, a clean environment, and a better quality of life, all of which are part of the Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning & Development Department, DG KDA, DG LDA, DG SBCA, DG Master Plan, representatives from KPT, DHA, Pakistan Railways, NED University, Dawood University, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Habib University, IBA, and other relevant departments and institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047 Dr Waseem Shamshad

Comments

200 characters

Greater Karachi Regional Plan 2047: Nasir Shah briefed about current progress

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories