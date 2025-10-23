Between the boom and the bang

We’ve hit that point in the market cycle where investors aren’t sure what scares them more — missing the next leg-up or getting caught long when the bubble bursts.

The last few weeks have exposed deep anxiety buried beneath the global market euphoria. The same investors who chased AI-led rallies in US tech names, rode gold’s run to record highs, and sat comfortably atop frothy valuations are now second-guessing everything.

So this is the main market theme of the fall of 2025, what Reuters’ brilliant editor at large Mark Dolan calls a tug-of-war between FOMO (fear of missing out) and FOWO (fear of wipe-out). Now knowing for sure which hand to hold, traders are torn between the thrill of riding the late-stage rally and the dread of the next flash crash.

Not because earnings have collapsed. Not because the Fed has pivoted too far, or not far enough; but because the illusion of unbreakable momentum is cracking at the edges. What once looked like acceleration now increasingly resembles exhaustion. And what felt like breakout now coils like a trap.

Or does it?

The bull case was built on narrative steroids. Deregulation. Tax breaks. Productivity miracles from generative AI. A Trump presidency 2.0 that would unleash another wave of American industrial policy, tariffs be damned. In the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq staged a summer rally for the ages, with chipmakers, software giants, and even crypto-linked stocks piggybacking on each other’s highs. VIX slumped. Gold rallied. Risk, it seemed, was irrelevant again.

But beneath the surface, the fault lines widened.

US regional banks are once again under scrutiny. Following disclosures of a USD50 million loan charge-off at Zions Bancorporation and alleged borrower fraud at Western Alliance Bancorp, investors are probing whether credit risk may be emerging even after larger reserves were built.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve has signalled uncertainty on its next policy move — keeping rate cuts on the table but stressing that policy remains “restrictive” — a stance that puts pressure on carry trades and leveraged positions premised on prolonged easy money. This is where FOMO starts turning into Dolan’s FOWO.

Fear of missing out is a powerful thing. But fear of wipeout is primal. And the current price action across asset classes tells us we’re in the middle of their arm-wrestle. Markets that were heavily positioned on Fed rate cuts and AI earnings surprises paused this week after Reuters noted investor angst over the delayed September inflation report and the “wafer thin” buffer in credit spreads – another sign of the FOMO to FOWO shift.

This is not yet a selloff. Not a trend reversal. But it is a hesitation – something that quickly becomes rare in the kind of markets that have trained traders to buy every dip without blinking. The S&P’s failure to hold new highs, Nasdaq’s recent inability to extend after semiconductors paused, and the renewed pressure on small caps all point to a battlefield without direction. Not a melt-up. Not a meltdown. A standoff.

And in a standoff, the question isn’t which side is stronger. It’s which side runs out of patience first.

Nowhere is this tension more visible than in gold. The mythical safe haven surged through multiple record highs in Q3, first on the back of central bank buying and geopolitical nerves, then fuelled by expectations of Fed cuts and a softer dollar. But the pullback has been just as sharp.

Gold has now broken below its 20-day EMA for the first time since late August, with momentum retreating even as real rates have stabilised. Yet the drop didn’t come with any real trigger (except perhaps the giant Indian market Diwali shutdown), which means the music didn’t stop, it just skipped. The failure to hold above USD4,400, a zone widely expected to clear the way to USD4,600, now casts a shadow over the USD4,000–USD4,030 support area.

Importantly, none of the geopolitical risks that lifted gold have disappeared. China and America are flirting with a fresh, much more intense, trade war. Tensions in the Middle East haven’t exactly finished. And then there’s the US shutdown, with no end in sight yet, threatening to further undermine the dollar and encourage increased central bank diversification across the world. That leaves gold traders split between hedging the next crisis and locking in more profits before stability drains the entire volatility premium.

This tug-of-war is exactly what FOMO vs FOWO looks like.

On one side, the “soft landing” camp still sees upside. Their case hinges on inflation continuing to ease, allowing the Federal Reserve to cut rates deep into 2026. In that scenario, current equity valuations remain defensible. Technology stocks, underpinned by solid earnings and the AI investment cycle, still warrant a premium. And gold, supported by persistent fiscal deficits and steady central bank buying, continues to serve as a strategic long-term hedge.

On the other side are those watching positioning, leverage, and liquidity — and worrying that this cycle is different. That valuations aren’t pricing in tail risk. That fiscal policy in the US is becoming unanchored just as monetary policy loses flexibility. That a volatility shock is coming not from what’s priced in – but from what isn’t. And that gold’s inability to hold gains even in the face of macro stress is the canary in the coal mine.

This is not an argument for doom. Nor is it a celebration of resilience. It’s a recognition that markets are operating at the edge of clarity. And when price action begins to diverge from narrative certainty, it usually means something is about to give.

The FOMO–FOWO standoff, then, is not just psychological. It’s structural. It reflects distorted price discovery, a trading culture trained on liquidity support, and a global macro regime where geopolitical overhangs blur economic logic. The result? A market that refuses to break down — but is also too nervous to break out.

And that is what makes this moment so dangerous. Because in the absence of direction, volatility becomes binary. Either some catalyst tips the scale — data, policy, an exogenous shock — and triggers resolution. Or the coil tightens further, until even a modest spark causes disproportionate damage.

For now, traders will continue to buy dips and sell rips. But every failed breakout, every shallower bounce, every contraction in breadth is a reminder that this isn’t momentum anymore – it’s reflex.

Markets can climb a wall of worry. But not when they don’t know which way the wall is leaning.

