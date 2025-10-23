BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Markets Print 2025-10-23

Spot rate drops Rs100 per maund

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,400 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

Approximately, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,050 per maund, 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Rasolabad were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 4800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,150 per maund and 1000 bales of Bahwal Pur were sold at Rs 14,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

