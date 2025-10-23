BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-23

Aluminium hits highest since June 2022

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

LONDON: Aluminium prices touched their highest in more than three years on Wednesday on concern about potential shortages after a smelter incident in Iceland.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1percent at USD2,809 a metric ton by 1415 GMT after hitting USD2,822, the highest since June 9, 2022.

A smelter in Iceland owned by Century Aluminum was forced to curtail production by two thirds due to an electrical equipment failure, the firm said late on Tuesday.

“The tight supply just underpins why the metal sector is still a go-to sector for investors,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. “What we need to see today is whether we can gain a foothold above that USD2,800 level. If so, then that area could become the new base for a move up towards USD2,950.” On Monday, data showed that global primary aluminium output in September edged up 0.9percent year-on-year to 6.08 million tons amid a government cap on output in the world’s largest producer China.

“Outside of China, there have been few recent European or US restart announcements, largely due to difficulties in securing long-term power contracts at viable prices,” ING analyst Ewa Manthey said in a note. LME copper edged up 0.3 percent to USD10,653 a ton as potential physical buyers recoiled at high prices after a rally fuelled by speculators. “It’s actually a good thing that the copper price was corrected a little bit, as it could stir some real consumption from the downstream buyers.

They were not buying at all previously,” a Shanghai-based copper trader said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. The most-active copper contract on Shanghai Futures Exchange closed daytime trading down 0.13 percent at 85,420 yuan (USD11,992.14) per metric ton.

LME zinc gained 1.2 percent to USD3,023.50 a ton, while the premium of the cash LME zinc contract over the three-month forward surged to a record high of USD320 a ton, fuelled by a 85percent tumble in LME inventories so far this year.

Among other metals, LME lead rose 0.4percent to USD1,992 a ton, while tin slipped 0.3percent to USD35,300 and nickel dipped 0.1 percent to USD15,165.

aluminium Aluminium prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium hits highest since June 2022

Industrial connections of electricity, gas: Discos/Gascos barred from changing NTNs, STRNs sans CIR permission

Govt sees a 3.5pc growth even after floods

Nepra tariff row: KE Board may opt for global arbitration

PD welcomes Nepra’s KE MYT review decision

Streamlining PSI regime: ECC to approve amendments to IPO tomorrow

Afghan transit trade back to normal

Power & energy sector: Expert disputes 100pc growth claim

Sindh to procure 1.2MT of wheat at Rs3,500/maund

5G rollout faces serious jeopardy, admits govt

26th Amendment case: CB has power to pass order for formation of full court: counsel

Read more stories