Oct 22, 2025
World

US considering curbs on exports to China made with US software, sources say

  • US stock indexes briefly extend losses on news, with S&P 500 down 0.8% and Nasdaq 1.3% lower before paring their losses
Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 10:55pm

The Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions, according to a US official and three people briefed by US authorities.

While the plan is not the only option on the table, it would make good on President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to bar “critical software” exports to China by restricting global shipments of items that contain US software or were produced using US software.

On October 10, Trump said in a social media post that he would impose additional tariffs of 100% on China’s US-bound shipments, along with new export controls on “any and all critical software” by November 1 without further details.

China and US agree to fresh trade talks

To be sure, the measure, details of which are being reported for the first time, may not move forward, the sources said.

But the fact that such controls are being considered shows the Trump administration is weighing a dramatic escalation of its showdown with China, even as some within the US government favor a gentler approach, according to two of the sources.

US stock indexes briefly extended losses on the news, with the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Nasdaq 1.3% lower before paring their losses.

The White House declined to comment. The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy did not comment on the specific US measures under consideration but said China opposed the US “imposing unilateral long-arm jurisdiction measures” and vowed to “take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests” if the US proceeds down what it views as a wrong path.

Measure could be used to pressure China

Administration officials could announce the measure to put pressure on China but stop short of implementing it, one of the sources said. Narrower policy proposals are also being discussed, two of the people said.

“Everything imaginable is made with US software,” one of the sources said, highlighting the broad scope of the proposed action. The sources declined to be named because the matter was not public.

The move could disrupt global trade with China, especially for technology products, and could come at a cost to the US economy if fully implemented.

The measure, if adopted, would echo restrictions that the Biden administration imposed on Moscow after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Those rules restricted exports to Russia of items made globally using US technology or software.

Trump’s Truth Social post came just three weeks before a previously announced meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, and a day after China dramatically expanded its export controls on rare earth elements. China dominates the market for such elements, which are essential to tech manufacturing.

In his post, Trump said China’s action, also effective November 1, represented “a moral disgrace” that would impose controls on “virtually every product they make.”

But questions have swirled about what Trump meant in his response by “critical software” controls.

While Trump has slapped a series of tariffs on China since taking office in January, he has wavered in his use of export restrictions against Beijing, first imposing strict new curbs on shipments of Nvidia’s AI chips as well as chip design software to China, and later removing them.

China expressed its opposition to a Trump administration rule last month that restricts US companies from shipping goods and technology to companies at least 50% owned by sanctioned Chinese firms.

Oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

Chinese imports currently face US tariffs around 55%, which could shoot up to 155% if Trump follows through on his threatened tariff hike. But Trump appeared to soften his posture on Beijing following the threats, posting on Oct. 12 that: “The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday he expected to meet with Chinese vice premier He Lifeng in Malaysia this week, ahead of the meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea later this month.

