Polish Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on October 23

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland Radosław Sikorski will arrive in Pakistan on a two-day official visit from October 23 to 24 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

This will be Minister Sikorski’s second official trip to Pakistan, following his earlier visit in 2011.

During his stay, the Polish Foreign Minister will hold a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

The discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, and defence cooperation. The talks will be followed by a joint press stakeout.

The visit is being seen as a key step towards strengthening Pakistan-Poland relations.

Islamabad has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding cooperation with Warsaw for the mutual benefit of the two countries.