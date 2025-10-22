BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks climb as inflation data spurs rate cut bets; Barclays gains on share buyback

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 09:16pm

London stocks rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as investors ramped up bets on interest rate cuts from the Bank of England after data showed that inflation had unexpectedly held steady.

British lender Barclays advanced 5% among the top movers on the FTSE 100 index after announcing a surprise 500 million-pound ($670 million) share buyback and upgrading a key profitability target for the year. This boosted the bank’s index by 1.5%.

Inflation for the month of September was held at 3.8%, below the Bank of England’s estimates of 4%, and raising bets on a rate cut this year. Traders see a roughly 75% chance that the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee will cut the bank rate to 3.75% from 4% at its December meeting.

That was up from about a 46% chance before the data,which “could give the central bank the confidence to carry out one more rate cut most likely in December, which would be another win for the government”, said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

The data also brought much-needed relief ahead of the November budget for finance minister Rachel Reeves, who along with BoE policymakers has been trying to navigate through sticky inflation and slow economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1%, while the mid-cap focused FTSE 250 advanced 1.4%.

Oil majors BP and Shell gained 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively, as oil prices edged higher.

Among individual stocks, Rio Tinto advanced 2.1% after sources said the miner explored a potential asset-for-equity swap with Chinalco which would trim the Chinese investor’s 11% stake. That would help the company to resume buybacks and pursue new strategic deals.

On the flip side, ITV shares slid 7.8% after the broadcaster said its largest shareholder Liberty Global reduced its stake to 5% from 10% in the company. The stock was the worst performer in the FTSE 250.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE London shares

Comments

200 characters

London stocks climb as inflation data spurs rate cut bets; Barclays gains on share buyback

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

Cybercrime surges 35% in Pakistan in 2025 amid govt’s push for cryptocurrency legalisation

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Noman Ali climbs to career-best No. 2 in ICC Test rankings after Lahore heroics

Customs blocks illegal Indian-origin imports worth millions

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises about 2% on higher US demand, trade talk optimism

Read more stories