BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
TSX rebounds as energy and tech stocks lead gains

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 07:56pm

Canada’s main stock index rebounded on Wednesday, recovering from the steepest single-day drop since April in the previous session, as energy and technology shares led the upward charge.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.15% at 29932.49 points.

The energy sector emerged as the standout performer, climbing 1%, as oil prices continued to rise for a second consecutive day, up about 2%

Meanwhile, material stocks held steady despite ongoing volatility in precious metals markets. Gold continued its decline after having plummeted more than 5% in the previous session.

“The fact that gold is selling off while inflation data is inching upward is somewhat counterintuitive. I actually attribute a lot of gold price movement to profit taking because it’s had an incredible run-up,” said Shiraz Ahmed, founder and CEO of Sartorial Wealth Inc.

He added that historically, a rapid increase in prices is seen as a bubble, so the recent decline in precious metals is viewed positively.

Despite the volatility, gold remains on track for its best annual performance since the 1979 oil crisis. Canada’s benchmark index, heavily weighted toward commodity-related stocks, has ridden this golden wave to a 20.9% gain so far this year.

The technology sector also contributed to Wednesday’s recovery, advancing 0.8%, with the cybersecurity firm BlackBerry surging 7%.

Additional support came from industrials and real estate which rose 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary .and consumer staples bucked the trend, declining 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively.

Market participants now await Friday’s release of the U.S. consumer price index - a critical inflation indicator that could provide insights into the monetary policy trajectory of the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, Canadian retail sales figures, due on Thursday, will offer a glimpse into domestic consumer spending patterns.

TSX Canada’s main stock index

