BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
BOP 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 92.14 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
FCCL 57.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.28%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.56%)
HUBC 218.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.9%)
KEL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.61%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.73%)
MLCF 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
NBP 215.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.7%)
PAEL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
POWER 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.66%)
PPL 194.73 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (3.21%)
PREMA 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
PRL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 41.78 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.83%)
SNGP 132.59 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.72%)
SSGC 40.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.77%)
TELE 13.14 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.24%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 73.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.57%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 17,455 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 56,393 Increased By 294.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thyssenkrupp, Jindal Steel to deepen TKSE due diligence next week, sources say

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 04:58pm
A view of Thyssenkrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany. Photo: Reuters
A view of Thyssenkrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany. Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: Germany’s Thyssenkrupp will start giving India’s Jindal Steel International more access to financial details of its Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe (TKSE) business from next week, two people familiar with the matter said.

Jindal Steel made an indicative bid last month for TKSE, Europe’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal with Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez telling Reuters on Monday that talks were intensive.

The deepening of due diligence coincides with the visit of a Jindal Steel delegation to TKSE’s headquarters in Duisburg ahead of crunch talks planned later in the year, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp said official due diligence proceedings had started in recent weeks, including site visits by Jindal Steel, declining to comment further.

Jindal Steel, part of Naveen Jindal Group, declined comment.

Thyssenkrupp in ‘intensive’ talks with Jindal over sale of steel unit

PENSION LIABILITIES A KEY HURDLE

While Jindal Steel may be prepared take on some 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in pension liabilities - a key hurdle to past efforts to sell TKSE - this will require Thyssenkrupp to make substantial financial commitments, the people said.

This could result in a negative equity valuation for TKSE, which employs nearly 26,000 staff, accounting for 28% of Thyssenkrupp’s total.

Brokerage Jefferies estimated TKSE’s enterprise value at around 2 billion euros.

More formal discussions come after Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal met Thyssenkrupp executives and worker representatives as well as the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia on October 8 during a trip to Germany, the people said.

As part of the plans, Jindal Steel has pledged to complete a direct reduction plant in Duisburg to produce carbon-neutral steel while committing more than 2 billion euros for additional electric arc furnace capacity.

Jindal Steel would also supply Duisburg with high-quality iron ore from its mines in Cameroon.

Labour leaders have welcomed Jindal Steel’s consensus-driven approach after slamming Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who was slated to buy half of TKSE before Jindal Steel’s interest surfaced, for failing to engage.

“The (Jindal) family understands steel and lives steel, which is very refreshing,” said Juergen Kerner, Thyssenkrupp’s deputy supervisory board chairman and a senior leader at Germany’s most powerful union IG Metall.

Jindal Steel, which has been looking to expand in Europe, last year bought Czech steelmaker Vitkovice Steel and was until recently in the bidding for Italy’s Ilva steel plant.

steelmaker steel sector Thyssenkrupp Jindal Steel Jindal

Comments

200 characters

Thyssenkrupp, Jindal Steel to deepen TKSE due diligence next week, sources say

KSE-100 slips nearly 800 points amid late-session selling pressure

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

Cybercrime surges 35% in Pakistan in 2025 amid govt’s push for cryptocurrency legalisation

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Customs blocks illegal Indian-origin imports worth millions

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises nearly 2% on trade talk optimism

Read more stories