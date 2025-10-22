BML 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
IIL reappoints Ismail, Saifullah to key roles for next three years

BR Web Desk Published 22 Oct, 2025 02:49pm

The Board of Directors of Ismail Industries Limited, a manufacturer of confectionery items, has re-appointed Muhammad M. Ismail as Chairman and Munsarim Saifullah as Chief Executive Director of the company.

“We are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors has re-appointed Muhammad M. Ismail as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Munsarim Saifullah as the Chief Executive Director of the Company for a term of three years,” read the notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

According to information available on Ismail Industries Limited’s website, Muhammad Ismail did his B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Florida, USA, in 1974. He joined the family concern, Union Biscuits, and served as a Director till 1989, when he established IIL.

As Chairman of IIL, he oversees all aspects of management, including production, sales and distribution, marketing, and expansion and acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Munsarim Saif did his Bachelor’s of Engineering from N.E.D. University of Engineering and Technology, Pakistan.

He worked for Pakistan International Airlines before joining Ismail Industries Limited. He has been with IIL since its inception and played a key role in setting up the business.

Ismail Industries was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1988 and was converted into a public limited company in 1989.

IIL is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sugar, confectionery items, biscuits, potato chips, cast polypropylene (CPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film under the brands of Candyland, Bisconni, Snackcity and Astro films, respectively.

