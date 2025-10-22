Trump and Modis discussed ‘no war with Pakistan’

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 22
|
281.07
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 22
|
280.87
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 22
|
151.90
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 22
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 22
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 22
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 21
|
6,735.35
|
India Sensex / Oct 21
|
84,426.34
|
Nasdaq / Oct 21
|
22,953.67
|
Dow Jones / Oct 21
|
46,924.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 22
|
49,334.27
|
Hang Seng / Oct 22
|
25,767.56
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 22
|
9,488.10
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 22
|
24,315.34
|
France CAC40 / Oct 22
|
8,221.45
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 21
|
15,380
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 21
|
387,950
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 22
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 22
|
58.22
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 22
|
4,137.58
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 22
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 22
|
64.47
|Stock
|Price
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 22
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
9.30
▲ 1 (12.05%)
|
Loads Limited / Oct 22
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
20.74
▲ 1.89 (10.03%)
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 22
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
26.26
▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 22
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
21.55
▲ 1.96 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Oct 22
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
56.85
▲ 5.17 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 22
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
40.25
▲ 3.66 (10%)
|
Treet Corp / Oct 22
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
34.10
▲ 3.1 (10%)
|
Trust Mod. / Oct 22
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
63.37
▲ 5.76 (10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Oct 22
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
22
▲ 2 (10%)
|
Grays Leasing / Oct 22
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
36.30
▲ 3.3 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 22
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
50.56
▼ -5.62 (-10%)
|
Premier Sugar / Oct 22
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
319.49
▼ -35.5 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 22
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
69
▼ -7.55 (-9.86%)
|
Reliance Cotton / Oct 22
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited(RCML)
|
510.02
▼ -53.29 (-9.46%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 22
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
56.99
▼ -4.94 (-7.98%)
|
Premium Textile / Oct 22
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
461
▼ -38.91 (-7.78%)
|
Paramount Mod / Oct 22
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
12.99
▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
|
Arctic Textile / Oct 22
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
32.66
▼ -2.53 (-7.19%)
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 22
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
84.15
▼ -5.62 (-6.26%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Oct 22
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
179.11
▼ -10.89 (-5.73%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
175,507,057
▼ -0.19
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
102,585,016
▼ -0.02
|
Treet Corp / Oct 22
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
71,282,022
▲ 3.1
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
67,082,173
▲ 0.55
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 22
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
57,896,028
▼ -0.04
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 22
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
50,384,622
▲ 0.59
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 22
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
45,942,693
▲ 1.14
|
Loads Limited / Oct 22
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
32,410,320
▲ 1.89
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 22
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
21,906,156
▼ -0.15
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 22
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
18,136,926
▲ 0.26
