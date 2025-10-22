Trump and Modi discussed ‘no war with Pakistan’

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 22
|
281.07
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 22
|
280.87
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 22
|
151.90
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 22
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 22
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 22
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 21
|
6,735.35
|
India Sensex / Oct 21
|
84,426.34
|
Nasdaq / Oct 21
|
22,953.67
|
Dow Jones / Oct 21
|
46,924.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 22
|
49,334.27
|
Hang Seng / Oct 22
|
25,767.56
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 22
|
9,488.10
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 22
|
24,315.34
|
France CAC40 / Oct 22
|
8,221.45
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 21
|
15,380
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 21
|
387,950
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 22
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 22
|
58.22
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 22
|
4,137.58
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 22
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 22
|
64.47
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Modaraba / Oct 22
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
6.47
▲ 0.9 (16.16%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 22
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
8.03
▲ 1 (14.22%)
|
Wasl Mobility Mod. / Oct 22
Wasl Mobility Modaraba(WASL)
|
8.78
▲ 1 (12.85%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 22
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
9.30
▲ 1 (12.05%)
|
Invest Bank / Oct 22
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
6.69
▲ 0.62 (10.21%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 22
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
14.25
▲ 1.3 (10.04%)
|
Loads Limited / Oct 22
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
20.74
▲ 1.89 (10.03%)
|
Escorts Bank / Oct 22
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
12.97
▲ 1.18 (10.01%)
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 22
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
26.26
▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
|
Frontier Ceramics / Oct 22
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
60.14
▲ 5.47 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 22
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
50.56
▼ -5.62 (-10%)
|
Pak Engineering / Oct 22
Pakistan Engineering Company Limited(PECO)
|
459.76
▼ -49.47 (-9.71%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 22
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
271.98
▼ -28.02 (-9.34%)
|
Premium Textile / Oct 22
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
453.81
▼ -46.1 (-9.22%)
|
Soneri Bank Ltd / Oct 22
Soneri Bank Limited(SNBL)
|
28.30
▼ -2.83 (-9.09%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 22
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
56.45
▼ -5.48 (-8.85%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / Oct 22
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
272.48
▼ -23.35 (-7.89%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Oct 22
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
8.25
▼ -0.67 (-7.51%)
|
Panther Tyres / Oct 22
Panther Tyres Ltd.(PTL)
|
56.16
▼ -4.32 (-7.14%)
|
TPL REIT Fund I / Oct 22
TPL REIT Fund I(TPLRF1)
|
13.14
▼ -0.85 (-6.08%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
241,020,589
▼ -0.3
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
163,537,259
▲ 0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
118,821,990
▲ 0.86
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 22
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
107,950,376
▲ 1
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 22
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
77,683,484
▼ -0.07
|
Treet Corp / Oct 22
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
72,193,611
▲ 3.1
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 22
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
71,757,648
▲ 1.54
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 22
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
44,760,809
▲ 1.3
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 22
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
43,697,536
▲ 1
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Oct 22
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
36,995,685
▼ -0.9
