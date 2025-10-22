BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
BOP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.36%)
CNERGY 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.85%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
DGKC 240.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.11%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.75%)
HUBC 220.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
KEL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.76%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 102.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.66%)
NBP 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.64%)
PAEL 57.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.75 Increased By ▲ 8.07 (4.28%)
PREMA 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.76%)
SNGP 132.93 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.74%)
TELE 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.94%)
TPLP 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.41%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 17,560 Increased By 25.3 (0.14%)
BR30 56,674 Increased By 575.4 (1.03%)
KSE100 167,548 Increased By 200.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 51,209 Increased By 15.8 (0.03%)
Sports

Curran’s maiden ton puts Zimbabwe on top against Afghanistan

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:31pm

Zimbabwe’s Ben Curran scored his maiden test century to help his side to a 198-run lead over Afghanistan on the second day of the one-off test in Harare, with the visitors 34-1 in their second innings at the close on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Curran, brother of England players Sam and Tom Curran, made 121 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 359 in response to Afghanistan’s 127 all out at the Harare Sports Club.

Curran, whose father Kevin also played for Zimbabwe, featured in a 99-run partnership with Sikandar Raza for the fifth wicket before Raza was caught for 65.

Zimbabwe resumed on 130-2 overnight with Curran on 52 and he reached his century off 217 balls before being trapped lbw.

Ricky Ponting predicts India’s Kohli and Rohit will regain form after Perth defeat

Seamer Ziaur Rahman took 7-97 on test debut for Afghanistan, the second best figures for his country in tests behind Rashid Khan’s 7-66, also against Zimbabwe.

