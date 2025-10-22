Curran’s maiden ton puts Zimbabwe on top against Afghanistan

Zimbabwe’s Ben Curran scored his maiden test century to help his side to a 198-run lead over Afghanistan on the second day of the one-off test in Harare, with the visitors 34-1 in their second innings at the close on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Curran, brother of England players Sam and Tom Curran, made 121 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 359 in response to Afghanistan’s 127 all out at the Harare Sports Club.

Curran, whose father Kevin also played for Zimbabwe, featured in a 99-run partnership with Sikandar Raza for the fifth wicket before Raza was caught for 65.

Zimbabwe resumed on 130-2 overnight with Curran on 52 and he reached his century off 217 balls before being trapped lbw.

Seamer Ziaur Rahman took 7-97 on test debut for Afghanistan, the second best figures for his country in tests behind Rashid Khan’s 7-66, also against Zimbabwe.