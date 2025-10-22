PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) YARMOOK successfully executed a major operation in the North Arabian Sea, seizing drugs worth USD 972 million.

YARMOOK was operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the Pakistan Navy said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

“This remarkable achievement highlights Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to regional maritime security, global peace, and the collective fight against illicit trafficking at sea,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Combined Maritime Forces said that over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook conducted boardingoperations of two dhows.

“Neither vessels were transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) or displaying any external markings, both were subsequently identified as having no nationality,” the statement said.

“The crew boarded the first dhow and seized over two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) with an estimated street value of $822,400,000, October 18.

Less than 48 hours later, the crew boarded a second dhow and seized 350 kg of ICE worth $140,000,000, and 50 kg of cocaine worth $10,000,000.“

The statement added that the narcotics were transported back to the ship for testing to confirm the contents and subsequently disposed of.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy said that the successful operation by PNS YARMOOK reaffirms Pakistan’s active role as a responsible maritime partner contributing to peace and security in the wider Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf also commended the crew of PNS YARMOOK for their professionalism and dedication.

“He emphasized that Pakistan Navy remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard national maritime interests while contributing to the global commons through cooperation and coordinated maritime security efforts.”

The Naval Chief underscored that PNS YARMOOK’s operation under Saudi led task force will further enhance the interoperability between the two navies and strengthen defence collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the US Central Command congratulated the Saudi-led Combined Task Force.

PNS ‘Yarmook’ is capable of performing a variety of tasks and maritime operations and could also transport a helicopter and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

The ship is capable of launching two high speed Rigid-Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) at 11.5 meters and 6.5 meters simultaneously and can accommodate two Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) for special mission operations.