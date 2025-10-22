BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
BOP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.36%)
CNERGY 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.85%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
DGKC 240.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.11%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.75%)
HUBC 220.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
KEL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.76%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 102.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.66%)
NBP 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.64%)
PAEL 57.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.75 Increased By ▲ 8.07 (4.28%)
PREMA 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.76%)
SNGP 132.93 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.74%)
TELE 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.94%)
TPLP 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.41%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 17,560 Increased By 25.3 (0.14%)
BR30 56,674 Increased By 575.4 (1.03%)
KSE100 167,548 Increased By 200.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 51,209 Increased By 15.8 (0.03%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:14pm

LOS ANGELES: Netflix missed Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings targets because of an unexpected expense from a Brazilian tax dispute while it offered a forecast a touch ahead of Wall Street projections for the rest of the year.

The report failed to impress investors accustomed to fast-paced growth from the streaming video pioneer.

Shares of Netflix, which had risen 39% this year ahead of the earnings release, fell 5.6% to $1,171.24 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Netflix is seeking to expand in new areas such as advertising and video games after attracting more than 300 million customers around the world. It faces competition from YouTube, opens new tab Prime Video, Disney+ and others.

The media business is facing major changes including the potential sale of industry titan Warner Bros Discovery and the rise of generative artificial intelligence with the ability to produce short videos.

CNBC reported that Netflix was among the parties interested in examining Warner Bros’ assets.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, in response to analysts’ questions about possible media consolidation, said the company “can and will be choosy” about acquisition targets. He said the company has no interest in owning legacy media networks but would evaluate opportunities to buy intellectual property.

“Nothing is a must-have for us to meet our goals that we have for the business,” Sarandos said.

Co-CEO Greg Peters said he did not believe media industry consolidation would make things more challenging for Netflix.

“Watching some of our competitors potentially get bigger via (mergers and acquisitions) does not change in and of itself, at least our view, the competitive landscape,” Peters said.

Netflix posted net income of $2.5 billion and diluted earnings-per-share of $5.87 for July through September, a period when the animated “K-Pop Demon Hunters” became the most-watched movie in Netflix history. Analysts had expected $3.0 billion and $6.97, respectively, according to LSEG.

Revenue was even with forecasts, at $11.5 billion.

Netflix reported an operating margin of 28% for the third quarter. Without the Brazilian tax expense of roughly $619 million, the margin would have exceeded the company’s guidance of 31.5%, it said, adding that it did not expect the matter to have a material impact on future results.

PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore said he believed the tax issue weighed on Netflix shares.

“All things considered, this was another robust quarter, despite a blip due to an unforeseen expense,” Pescatore said.

For the fourth quarter, Netflix forecast revenue of $11.96 billion, compared with Wall Street’s projection of $11.90 billion.

It projected diluted earnings-per-share a penny ahead of analysts’ targets, at $5.45.

For the third quarter, Netflix said it recorded its best ad sales quarter in history but did not disclose a number.

“This gives the impression that the sustained revenue growth achieved this quarter, and forecasted for next quarter, will predominantly continue to come from subscription fees,” eMarketer analyst Ross Benes said.

Netflix will release the final season of one of its biggest hits, “Stranger Things,” in November and December and stream two live National Football League games on Christmas.

“We’re finishing the year with good momentum and have an exciting Q4 slate,” Netflix said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Earlier this year, Netflix stopped reporting subscriber numbers and urged investors to focus on revenue and profit.

It has expanded into video games and advertising, two areas that have contributed little to revenue so far, according to analysts and investors.

Netflix

Comments

200 characters

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in intra-day trade

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises over 2% on supply risks, US-China trade hopes

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Read more stories