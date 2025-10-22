BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.56%)
CNERGY 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 91.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
DCL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
DGKC 241.51 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.64%)
FCCL 58.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.81%)
FFL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.47%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.46%)
HUBC 221.13 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.43%)
KEL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
MLCF 102.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.91%)
NBP 216.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.31%)
PAEL 56.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 198.25 Increased By ▲ 9.57 (5.07%)
PREMA 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 41.42 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.93%)
SNGP 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.34%)
SSGC 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
TELE 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TREET 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.1%)
TRG 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
BR100 17,600 Increased By 65.6 (0.37%)
BR30 56,810 Increased By 710.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 168,011 Increased By 664.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 51,410 Increased By 216.8 (0.42%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan’s new PM is preparing large economic stimulus to tackle inflation, sources say

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 10:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing an economic stimulus package that is likely to exceed last year’s $92 billion to help households tackle inflation, government sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

The package of more than 13.9 trillion yen ($92.19 billion) marks Takaichi’s first major economic initiative since the advocate of big fiscal spending took office on Tuesday, reflecting her commitment to what she calls “responsible proactive fiscal policy.”

It will be built around three main pillars: measures to counter inflation, investment in growth industries, and national security, the sources said, declining to be identified because the matter is still private.

Japan’s Nikkei share gauge erased losses and turned higher, on Wednesday afternoon following the Reuters report, while the yen pared morning gains and was little changed.

As part of its core inflation relief measures, the Takaichi administration plans to swiftly abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate.

It also aims to expand local government grants, with a focus on supporting small and medium-sized companies that are unable to benefit from existing tax incentives for wage hikes.

The package will also include investments in growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors as the government focuses on strategic economic development.

The exact scale of the package is still being finalised, the sources said. It could be announced as early as next month.

To fund the measures, the government is moving ahead with drafting a supplementary budget for the current financial year through March, with an eye toward passing it during the upcoming extraordinary parliament session.

If additional spending exceeds initial expectations, the government may need to issue deficit-covering bonds, raising questions about how to balance economic growth with fiscal discipline.

Japan Sanae Takaichi Japan first female prime minister

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s new PM is preparing large economic stimulus to tackle inflation, sources say

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points in early trade

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil rises more than 1% on supply risk, US-China trade talks

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

IGI Investments seeks to acquire Akzo Nobel Pakistan

North Korea fires ballistic missiles week before leaders meet in South Korea

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Read more stories