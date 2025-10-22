BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
BOP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.36%)
CNERGY 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.85%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
DGKC 240.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.11%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.75%)
HUBC 220.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
KEL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.76%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 102.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.66%)
NBP 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.64%)
PAEL 57.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.75 Increased By ▲ 8.07 (4.28%)
PREMA 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.76%)
SNGP 132.93 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.74%)
TELE 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.94%)
TPLP 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.41%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 17,560 Increased By 25.3 (0.14%)
BR30 56,674 Increased By 575.4 (1.03%)
KSE100 167,548 Increased By 200.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 51,209 Increased By 15.8 (0.03%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

63 people killed in Uganda road accident: police

AFP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 12:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NAIROBI: Two buses collided on a major motorway in Uganda early on Wednesday, killing 63 people and injuring several others, police said.

The incident occurred on the Kampala-Gulu highway just after midnight, when two buses “met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres” police said in a statement posted on X.

One of the drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid collision, but instead caused “a chain reaction” which led to at least four other vehicles “losing control and overturning several times,” the statement said.

At least 40 killed in South Africa bus crash

“As a result, 63 people lost lives, all occupants from involved vehicles and several others sustained injuries,” police said.

Those hurt had been taken to Kiryandongo Hospital and other nearby medical facilities, the statement said, but did not give any further details on the number injured or the extent of their wounds.

road accident Uganda

Comments

200 characters

63 people killed in Uganda road accident: police

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in intra-day trade

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

PNS YARMOOK seizes $972mn worth of drugs in North Arabian Sea

Pakistan plans Eurobond issuance under GMTN program in 2026

Gold price per tola drops Rs7,538 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PNSC subsidiary boosts fleet with multi-million dollar MR-II tanker acquisition

Oil rises over 2% on supply risks, US-China trade hopes

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Read more stories