63 people killed in Uganda road accident: police

NAIROBI: Two buses collided on a major motorway in Uganda early on Wednesday, killing 63 people and injuring several others, police said.

The incident occurred on the Kampala-Gulu highway just after midnight, when two buses “met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres” police said in a statement posted on X.

One of the drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid collision, but instead caused “a chain reaction” which led to at least four other vehicles “losing control and overturning several times,” the statement said.

At least 40 killed in South Africa bus crash

“As a result, 63 people lost lives, all occupants from involved vehicles and several others sustained injuries,” police said.

Those hurt had been taken to Kiryandongo Hospital and other nearby medical facilities, the statement said, but did not give any further details on the number injured or the extent of their wounds.