PML-N quits AJK govt, vows to sit in opposition

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Tuesday its decision to part ways with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government, saying the party would not support any “unnatural” process of government formation.

According to details, the announcement came from the PML-N AJK chapter president, Shah Ghulam Qadir in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Shah Ghulam Qadir stated that while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has the democratic right to move a no-confidence motion, PML-N will not be part of any new government. However, he reaffirmed that the PML-N would not support any move that went against its principles.

“We will not support any ‘unnatural’ coalition and will now sit in the opposition,” he remarked. He warned that any deviation from party policy will result in disciplinary action. Qadir added that only transparent general elections can pave the way for a legitimate new government. He reaffirmed PML-N Azad Kashmir’s commitment to the welfare of refugees and overseas Kashmiris, and its emergence as an organized and popular party.