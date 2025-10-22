BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has ordered an investigation in the matter of discriminatory treatment to taxpayers in all four provinces for collection of tax on deemed income basis on immovable property transactions under section 7E of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

In this regard, the FTO has issued notices to FBR Members and Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Regional Tax Office Islamabad on a complaint filed by a real estate expert Muhammad Ahsan Malik.

FTO has directed the FBR to submit comments on the issue.

According to the details shared by a leading real estate expert, through the Finance Act, 2022, section 7E was inserted into the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, imposing tax on deemed income from capital assets situated in Pakistan. The said provision has been widely challenged across the country for being unconstitutional and beyond the legislative competence of the Federation.

Despite the interim relief having been extended by the Supreme Court OF Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is not uniformly applying the same to taxpayers in the province of Punjab thereby causing discrimination and hardship to similarly placed individuals.

Various writ petitions were filed before all High Courts of Pakistan. The Sindh High Court and Divisional Bench of Lahore High Court dismissed writ petitions filed against the section 7E, whereas, all other High Courts declared section 7E to be unconstitutional.

Consequently, section 7E is not enforced in the Province of Baluchistan, KPK and Islamabad Capital territory.

The judgment of the Sindh High Court was challenged before Supreme Court of Pakistan which is still pending. The Apex Court did not suspend the Judgment of Sindh High Court, however, SC granted an interim relief to taxpayers whereby only 50% of the tax under section 7E was directed to be deposited with the remaining 50% to be subject to the final outcome of the appeal. The Court further held that if the appeal is decided in favour of taxpayers, the deposited amount shall be refunded and vice versa.

The failure of FBR to extend identical treatment amounts to maladministration within the meaning of section 2(3) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000, being arbitrary, unreasonable, discriminatory and contrary to the principles of equity and good administration.

The applicant, being similarly placed as those who have already been extended the benefit by the Supreme Court is entitled to the same treatment in the spirit of Article 25 of the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR FTO

Comments

200 characters

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Read more stories