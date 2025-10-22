KATI informed: FIA shifts notice powers from IOs to Deputy Directors

KARACHI: Additional Director General (South) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mujahid Akbar Khan has said that in order to enhance transparency and fairness in legal processes, the authority to issue notices has been shifted from Investigation Officers (IOs) to Deputy Directors.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he explained that each notice now carries a barcode, allowing it to be tracked online. “This measure will ensure transparency and help restore public and business community confidence in the FIA,” he added.

Mujahid Akbar Khan further announced that an FIA focal person will be appointed at KATI to address industrialists’ issues more efficiently. “KATI may send its proposal in this regard, and upon approval from the Director General, a focal person will be officially designated,” he said.

Acknowledging the contributions of the business community, the Additional DG assured that the FIA is taking serious steps to eliminate fake or coercive notices and to uphold fairness in all operations. Referring to compliance measures taken to meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements, he said these steps were necessary despite causing temporary inconvenience to the business sector. “However, these actions helped Pakistan successfully exit both the FATF black and grey lists,” he added.

Mujahid Akbar Khan also noted that the shortage of drug inspectors had been resolved through the intervention of Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and said that stakeholders from the pharmaceutical sector would be consulted to address remaining challenges.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput emphasized the importance of a strong working relationship between the FIA and the industrial sector.

“Sustainable industrial growth depends on mutual trust between the business community and state institutions. Without curbing corruption and money laundering, a stable investment environment cannot be achieved,” he remarked. He added that the FIA’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption is commendable, but the agency must continue adopting modern and effective strategies to combat emerging forms of economic crime.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said efforts were needed to rebuild public and business confidence in the FIA, as fear of harassment often discourages industrialists from lodging complaints. “This reluctance allows corrupt officials to exploit the situation through fake notices,” he warned, urging stronger coordination between the FIA and the business community.

Standing Committee Chairman Danish Khan also stressed the appointment of an FIA focal person at KATI to expedite resolution of industrial issues. He suggested that the FIA use modern technology and trained personnel to ensure impartial and transparent investigations. Appreciating the FIA’s actions against hawala and hundi networks, he said facilities at airports could still be improved to support legitimate business operations.

KITE Limited CEO Zahid Saeed and former KATI President Masood Naqi also addressed the gathering.

The meeting was attended by KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zahid Hamid, Vice President Muhammad Talha, Standing Committee Chairman Danish Khan, KITE Limited CEO Zahid Saeed, and former chairmen and presidents including Junaid Naqi, Gulzar Feroz, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Masood Naqi, Razzaq Paracha, Johar Qandhari, Saleem-uz-Zaman, Farrukh Mazhar, Tariq Malik, Sheikh Fazal Jaleel, Iqbal Baig, and Asrar Khan among others.

