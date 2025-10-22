BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Abbas Afridi to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes

Recorder Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:11am

LAHORE: Abbas Afridi will lead Pakistan in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, scheduled to take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

The 12-team tournament will be played from November 7 to 9, with Pakistan team set to travel on 5th November.

As per the tournament format, the 12 teams have been divided into four groups of three. Pakistan is placed in Pool C and will play their group matches on Friday, 7 November.

Pakistan squad: Abbas Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz.

Non-travelling reserves: Danish Aziz and Mohammad Faiq.

