BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

276 new dengue cases reported this month in Sindh so far

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has released the latest report on confirmed dengue cases across the province, revealing that 276 new cases have been reported so far this month.

With these additions, the total number of dengue cases in Sindh in 2025 has reached 920.

According to the report, Karachi Division remains the most affected, with 124 confirmed cases, followed by Hyderabad Division with 82, Mirpurkhas with 58, Sukkur with 9, Shaheed Benazirabad with 2, and Larkana Division with one case.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that the provincial government has further intensified its anti-dengue campaign across Sindh. Instructions have been issued to all districts to enhance spray operations, fumigation, and drainage systems to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. “All deputy commissioners and district health officers have been directed to ensure that no stagnant water remains anywhere, as it is the primary source of mosquito breeding,” the minister said. She emphasized that the government’s priority is to give equal attention to both urban and rural areas.

Dedicated dengue treatment units have been established in all government hospitals, providing free testing and treatment facilities to patients.

Dr Pechuho also appealed to the public to avoid stagnant water in courtyards, rooftops, and flowerpots, use mosquito repellents, and immediately visit nearby hospitals in case of fever. “Dengue is a preventable disease, and with collective responsibility and public cooperation, we can control it effectively,” she added. The Health Minister further assured that the Sindh government’s dengue monitoring teams are actively working in the affected districts and are reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Sindh Health Department Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho dengue cases

Comments

200 characters

276 new dengue cases reported this month in Sindh so far

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories