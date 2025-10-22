BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.3%)
FCCL 57.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
FFL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
GCIL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
HUBC 219.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.47%)
MLCF 101.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
NBP 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.55%)
PAEL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
PIAHCLA 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PPL 187.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.72%)
PREMA 41.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.91%)
SNGP 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TREET 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.19%)
TRG 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.95%)
BR100 17,512 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 55,990 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 167,291 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 51,117 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.15%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

Progress on upgradation of market places reviewed

Recorder Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:40am

LAHORE: Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess progress on the upgradation of marketplaces across Punjab, emphasizing the need for digitalization of business data and improved market infrastructure.

During the meeting, PAMRA DG Tariq Basra briefed participants on ongoing development works and related initiatives. Dr Kiran Khurshid directed the installation of water filtration plants, plantation drives, and beautification efforts in fruit and vegetable markets, adding that each market will be assigned an identification number upon completion of these upgrades. She also announced plans to conduct surprise inspections to review cleanliness and management arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary (Operations), Deputy Secretaries, and officers from various market committees.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Punjab Price Control Department attributed the recent surge in tomato prices to a temporary disruption in supply caused by halted imports from Afghanistan and Iran, coupled with heavy rains that damaged crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson said the increase was seasonal and short-term, assuring that prices would normalize next week as supply stabilizes. With Sindh’s tomato crop expected in November and Punjab’s in April–May, market availability is projected to improve significantly.

The Price Control and Commodities Management Department, along with district administrations, is monitoring market supply daily, while special teams have been deployed to curb profiteering and provide relief to consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dr Kiran Khurshid Punjab Price Control Department marketplaces

Comments

200 characters

Progress on upgradation of market places reviewed

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Oil maintains gains on supply risks and US plan to refill strategic reserves

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Read more stories