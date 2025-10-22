Progress on upgradation of market places reviewed

LAHORE: Secretary Price Control Dr Kiran Khurshid chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess progress on the upgradation of marketplaces across Punjab, emphasizing the need for digitalization of business data and improved market infrastructure.

During the meeting, PAMRA DG Tariq Basra briefed participants on ongoing development works and related initiatives. Dr Kiran Khurshid directed the installation of water filtration plants, plantation drives, and beautification efforts in fruit and vegetable markets, adding that each market will be assigned an identification number upon completion of these upgrades. She also announced plans to conduct surprise inspections to review cleanliness and management arrangements.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Secretary (Operations), Deputy Secretaries, and officers from various market committees.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Punjab Price Control Department attributed the recent surge in tomato prices to a temporary disruption in supply caused by halted imports from Afghanistan and Iran, coupled with heavy rains that damaged crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson said the increase was seasonal and short-term, assuring that prices would normalize next week as supply stabilizes. With Sindh’s tomato crop expected in November and Punjab’s in April–May, market availability is projected to improve significantly.

The Price Control and Commodities Management Department, along with district administrations, is monitoring market supply daily, while special teams have been deployed to curb profiteering and provide relief to consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025