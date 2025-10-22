PRA fines businesses for not issuing invoices

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) during inspections of multiple hotels, restaurants and other business have imposed fines for not issuing sales tax invoices and not using Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (E-IMS) in Lahore and other cities.

According to a PRA spokesperson, these inspections were conducted at multiple hotels and restaurants in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Multan. During invoice verification, fines were imposed on businesses for not issuing sales tax invoices and for not using E-IMS. Several hotels and restaurants were issued warning notices and fined for non-compliance with E-IMS regulations, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, under the PRA’s ongoing tax awareness campaign, various activities are being carried out across different cities regarding adherence to issuing sales tax invoices and use of E-IMS.

Furthermore, a meeting was held at the office of the Commissioner PRA Multan with the representatives of the Marriage Halls and Marquees Association. The participants were briefed on the implementation of E-IMS and the importance of regular tax payments. Registration of newly established businesses was also discussed in the meeting. The association assured full cooperation with PRA but expressed concern over reduced business activity due to recent flooding, the spokesperson added.

