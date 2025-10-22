BML 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.41%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 240.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.24%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FFL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.33%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.15%)
HUBC 219.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.27%)
KEL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.47%)
MLCF 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
NBP 215.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.78%)
PAEL 56.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.71%)
PPL 187.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
PREMA 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 36.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
PTC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.89%)
SNGP 129.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TREET 32.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.35%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.95%)
BR100 17,512 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 55,990 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 167,309 Decreased By -38 (-0.02%)
KSE30 51,134 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.12%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

Not to interfere in affairs of mosques, seminaries: Naqvi

INP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:41am

KARACHI: The Federal government on Tuesday decided not to interfere in the internal affairs of mosques and religious seminaries, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced during a high-level meeting with religious scholars in Karachi.

The minister visited the residence of renowned cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, where he met with senior scholars from the Ahl-e-Sunnat school of thought. The meeting included detailed discussions on recent developments that had caused concern within religious circles.

During the conversation, the scholars presented their concerns and viewpoints on various religious and administrative matters. Naqvi assured them that their issues would be addressed promptly and fairly.

It was mutually agreed that a comprehensive session will be held soon in Islamabad, during which all legitimate concerns will be discussed and resolved on a priority basis.

Speaking at the occasion, Naqvi emphasised that the government will not interfere in the operational matters of mosques and seminaries. He also announced that a focal person would be appointed to ensure continuous and effective communication between the government and religious stakeholders.

The meeting was seen as a positive step toward building trust and fostering cooperation between the government and the religious community.

Federal Government interior minister mosques Mohsin Naqvi seminaries

Comments

200 characters

Not to interfere in affairs of mosques, seminaries: Naqvi

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Oil maintains gains on supply risks and US plan to refill strategic reserves

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Read more stories