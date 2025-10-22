Not to interfere in affairs of mosques, seminaries: Naqvi

KARACHI: The Federal government on Tuesday decided not to interfere in the internal affairs of mosques and religious seminaries, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced during a high-level meeting with religious scholars in Karachi.

The minister visited the residence of renowned cleric Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, where he met with senior scholars from the Ahl-e-Sunnat school of thought. The meeting included detailed discussions on recent developments that had caused concern within religious circles.

During the conversation, the scholars presented their concerns and viewpoints on various religious and administrative matters. Naqvi assured them that their issues would be addressed promptly and fairly.

It was mutually agreed that a comprehensive session will be held soon in Islamabad, during which all legitimate concerns will be discussed and resolved on a priority basis.

Speaking at the occasion, Naqvi emphasised that the government will not interfere in the operational matters of mosques and seminaries. He also announced that a focal person would be appointed to ensure continuous and effective communication between the government and religious stakeholders.

The meeting was seen as a positive step toward building trust and fostering cooperation between the government and the religious community.