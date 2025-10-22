NA body unhappy over absence of PIACL chief

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges expressed serious concern over the absence of the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) from its meeting, urging that such disregard for parliamentary proceedings should not be repeated in the future.

The committee met on Tuesday at Parliament House with MNA Muhammad Afzal in the chair. The panel discussed the question of privilege raised by MNA Shagufta Jumani. During the meeting, members discussed a question of privilege raised by MNA Shagufta Jumani against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

Shagufta Jumani, while raising her Question of Privilege, claimed that the non-professional attitude exhibited by the PIA officials in the whole scheme of thought had caused moral stress.

The committee, taking note of the non-attendance of the meeting by the CEO, PIACL, expressed concern and urged that not only the recurrence of such practices should be avoided in the future, but the CEO, PIACL, should ensure attendance in the next meeting to brief the NA body on the matter.

The committee deferred the Question of Privilege moved by MNA Dr Darshan against the Member (Administration/Finance) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) due to the non-availability of the mover of the question of Privilege and the Member (Admin/Finance), CDA.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Waseem Qadir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Shagufta Jumani, Ramesh Lal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Sanjay Perwani, and Naeema Kishwer Khan.

The senior officers from the Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs, Establishment Division, and PIACL also attended the meeting.

